Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Chuku Modu Returns To ‘The Good Doctor’, Reprising Dr. Jared Kalu Role

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

WGA & AMPTP Set Date To Begin Contract Talks
Read the full story

‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Could Have Been Steve Harrington In ‘Stranger Things’ But Says He “Effed Up” His Audition

Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things' and Chase Stokes in 'Outer Banks'
Joe Keery in 'Stranger Things' and Chase Stokes in 'Outer Banks' Netflix

Steve Harrington from Stranger Things could have been played by Outer Banks star Chase Stokes but recently revealed he “effed up” his audition.

“So I actually read for Steve Harrington and forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition,” Stokes told Access Hollywood at a fan event in Huntington Beach, CA celebrating the Netflix series.

Stokes continued, “I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that.”

The Steve character was ultimately played by Joe Keery who Stokes calls “an absolute legend.”

Related Story

Netflix Throws Sports Docuseries Hail Mary With 'Quarterback'; Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins & Marcus Mariota Tracked During 2022 Season

“He’s so damn good as Steve Harrington,” Stokes said of Keery. “I’m super proud of him. I’ve talked to him a little bit throughout the years.”

Although Stokes didn’t end up booking the gig, the Duffer brothers gave him another character who appeared in the sixth episode of the first season. He credits the Stranger Things creators for giving him that opportunity which would help him land his starring role in Outer Banks.

“I’m just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and to start my career,” he added. “I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things. It’s a very full circle moment for me.”

Stokes would stay in the Netflix family starring in Outer Banks for the streamer playing John B. Routledge, the ring leader of the Pogues. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad