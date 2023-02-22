‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Could Have Been Steve Harrington In ‘Stranger Things’ But Says He “Effed Up” His Audition

Steve Harrington from Stranger Things could have been played by Outer Banks star Chase Stokes but recently revealed he “effed up” his audition.

“So I actually read for Steve Harrington and forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up the audition,” Stokes told Access Hollywood at a fan event in Huntington Beach, CA celebrating the Netflix series.

Stokes continued, “I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that.”

The Steve character was ultimately played by Joe Keery who Stokes calls “an absolute legend.”

“He’s so damn good as Steve Harrington,” Stokes said of Keery. “I’m super proud of him. I’ve talked to him a little bit throughout the years.”

Although Stokes didn’t end up booking the gig, the Duffer brothers gave him another character who appeared in the sixth episode of the first season. He credits the Stranger Things creators for giving him that opportunity which would help him land his starring role in Outer Banks.

“I’m just thankful for the Duffer brothers for giving me an opportunity to do my job and to start my career,” he added. “I mean, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here and the executive producers and the Netflix people who are part of that show were also part of Stranger Things. It’s a very full circle moment for me.”

Stokes would stay in the Netflix family starring in Outer Banks for the streamer playing John B. Routledge, the ring leader of the Pogues. The show was recently renewed for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere.