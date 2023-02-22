Otto Bell Named CNN’s Senior VP And Chief Creative Officer

CNN Worldwide has tapped Otto Bell to oversee its creative marketing department.

Bell will be senior vice president and chief creative officer, and will report to Kristine Coratti Kelly, the executive vice president and head of global communications. He’ll oversee on-air and off-channel brand and marketing for all CNN Worldwide businesses.

Bell is the founder and chief creative officer of Courageous, the commercial brand studio for CNN. He worked with CNN teams on hundreds of campaigns for hundreds of advertisers.

Before his work at Courageous, Bell helped launch and lead Oglivy’s entertainment practice, where he developed new media models and produced brand-funded television series. Partners included BBC World News, CNBC, Nat Geo and Discovery. He previously worked in brand positioning, brand planning and copywriting over three years in London, Paris and Shanghai as part of WPP’s “Fellowship” program.

Bell also is a documentary director and producer. His feature debut, The Eagle Huntress, premiered at Sundance and sold to Sony Pictures Classics. The project grossed more than $4.4 million at the worldwide box office and was nominated for BAFTA, PGA and DGA awards and was on the Oscar shortlist. Another project, The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima, premiered at Telluride and sold to Vice, and was nominated for a news and documentary Emmy. Another feature, The Badass Librarians of Timbuktu, is in post-production.

Bell will be based out of CNN’s New York bureau.