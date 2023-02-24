Oscars: Sofia Carson & Diane Warren To Perform ‘Applause’ During Ceremony

Descendants star Sofia Carson and Oscar regular Diane Warren are set to perform the Best Song nominee “Applause” at the 95th annual Academy Awards next month.

Warren wrote the music and lyrics for the track from Tell It Like a Woman, earning her 14th Best Song Oscar nom since 1988 and sixth in as many years. She has yet to claim the hardware but did receive a Governors Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in November and snagged an Emmy for The Hunting Ground song “Til It Happens to You,” sung by Lady Gaga.

Along with “Til It Happens to You,” her earlier nominated songs include “How Do I Live” and the chart-topping singles “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Because You Loved Me” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” performed by Aerosmith, Celine Dion and Jefferson Starship, respectively.

Warren’s life also is the subject of a stage musical that’s in development, with Tony winners Joe DiPietro and Kathleen Marshall.

RELATED: Diane Warren On Writing A Song About Female Empowerment For ‘Tell It Like A Woman’ – Sound & Screen

Carson played the Evil Queen’s daughter Evie in Disney’s Descendants and its sequels, and the first pic’s soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 chart in 2015. She released her self-titled debut album in 2022. She also starred in last year’s Netflix pic Purple Hearts and next appears in Jaume Collet-Serra’s Carry On.

“Applause” is competing for the Best Song Oscar against “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — which Super Bowl halftime star Rihanna will perform at the ceremony — “Naatu Naatu” from RRR and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once. The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.