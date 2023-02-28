Oscars: “Naatu Naatu” From India’s ‘RRR’ To Be Performed During Ceremony

The Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR (Rise! Roar! Revolt!) will be performed at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut.

“Naatu Naatu” is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, with lyric by Chandrabose.

RRR is the epic story of two friends who discover they’re on opposite sides of India’s struggle for independence. Starring Telugu icons Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (N.T.R.), RRR is a lavish adventure based very loosely on two legendary Indian freedom fighters of the early 20th century, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N.T.R). Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt appear in supporting roles. The action adventure drama has grossed nearly $160M worldwide.

“Naatu Naatu” is competing for the Best Song Oscar against “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, which will be performed by David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux, “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, to be performed by Sofia Carson and Diane Warren at the ceremony, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to be performed by Rihanna.

The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the ceremony will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide.