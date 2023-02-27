Oscars: David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu & Son Lux To Perform “This Is A Life” During Ceremony

Thirty-five years after winning the Oscar for original score for Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Last Emperor, David Byrne is back at the 95th edition of the awards ceremony performing the Oscar-nominated song “This is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once with the pic’s composers and song writer Son Lux and the pic’s Oscar nominated supporting actress Stephanie Hsu. Japanese sing Mitski sings the end credits song in the movie with Byrne.

Ryan Lott, Byrne and Mitski wrote the music for “This Is A Life”, with lyrics by Lott and Byrne.

Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the critically acclaimed band Talking Heads. Byrne shared his 1988 Oscar win for Last Emperor with composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su.

Hsu has already won multiple awards this season, most recently taking four honors at last nights SAG Awards, including the marquee Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Everything Everywhere All at Once is nominated for a leading 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Score for Son Lux, and it’s been on tear this season winning the top awards at the PGA and the DGA.

Hsu’s other credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, an upcoming appearance in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face opposite Natasha Lyonne, an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series American Born Chinese, and starring in the forthcoming film The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling.

Experimental musical group Son Lux is founder and front man Lott, Ian Chang and Rafiq Bhatia.

“This Is A Life” is competing for the Best Song Oscar against “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, which will be performed by Sofia Carson and Diane Warren at the ceremony, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, to be performed by Rihanna and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. The 95th Academy Awards will be handed out Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Byrne had the hit Broadway concert show American Utopia which ran before and after the pandemic in New York and showcased many of his Talking Heads hit singles. Byrne was presented with a special Tony Award for the show leaving him an Emmy away from an EGOT. Spike Lee directed the concert film version of American Utopia which made its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival and aired on HBO.