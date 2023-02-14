Oscar Nominees 2023: The Class Photo

Nominees for the 95th Oscars pose for the annual class photo at the Beverly Hilton

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday hosted its annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon to celebrate this year’s crop of hopefuls.

The event, at the Beverly Hilton, culminated with the annual class photo.

This year’s list of attendees includes past winners like The Fabelmans‘ Steven Spielberg and Empire of Light‘s Roger Deakins, a 15-time nominee and double winner; and previous nominees including Top Gun: Maverick‘s Tom Cruise, Fabelmans‘ Michelle Williams, Women Talking‘s Sarah Polley, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘s Rian Johnson, Babylon‘s Mary Zophres and 14-time nominees Diane Warren. Newcomer nominees included The Whale‘s Brandon Fraser and Hong Chau, Elvis‘ Austin Butler and Aftersun‘s Paul Mescal.

Everything Everyone All at Once, which has a leading 11 noms this year, was well represented with the likes of Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan in attendance.

More will be coming from the lunch from Deadline’s Awards Columnist Pete Hammond, who attended.

The event kicks off a string of Academy programming leading to the Oscars, which will be held Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theater and broadcast live on ABC. AMPAS-hosted screenings, panels and more are being programmed and will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.



Here’s a closer look at the photo:

