‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds ‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park To Season 3

Ashley Park
Ashley Park Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Park (Emily In Paris) has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building for Season 3 in a recurring role. She will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue.

Park joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as recently announced Season 3 cast Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jesse Williams.

Only Murders in the Building, produced by 20th Television, racked up 17 Emmy nominations this past season and won three. The series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman, who executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

Tony award-nominee Park currently stars as Mindy in Netflix’s Emily in Paris opposite Lily Collins. Park received a Critics’ Choice Nomination for “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for her performance, becoming the first Asian American Actress to receive a nod in the category.

Park will next be seen in Adele Lim’s Joy Ride which follows four Asian American women traveling through Asia in search of one of their birth mothers and their experience going on this journey together. She stars opposite Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu, in the film premiering on March 17 at SXSW and wide on June 23.

Additionally, Park will star in Netflix’s Beef, a new dramedy from Lee Sung Jin following two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Beef is set to premiere at the 2023 SXSW Festival on Saturday, March 18, and will be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 6.

On stage, Park is best known for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway production of Tina Fey’s Mean Girls. In the same season, she garnered critical acclaim for starring as Mwe in KPOP, winning the Lucille Lortel Award for “Lead Actress in a Musical” among other accolades.

Park is repped by Brookside Artist Management, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer, et al.

