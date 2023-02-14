‘On Patrol: Live’ Lands 90 Episode Renewal At Reelz

Police series On Patrol: Live will remain on the air through January 2024 after Reelz handed out a 90 episode renewal order.

The cable network has greenlit the supersized order after the docuseries increased the network’s primetime audience by 270% in 2022.

The show, which comes from Big Fish Entertainment’s crime and investigation label Half Moon Pictures, launched in July 2022 and its initial 60 episode order runs through the end of February.

The renewal comes as producer Big Fish remains in a legal battle with A+E Networks. In December, the MGM-owned producer hit back at the lawsuit filed by the cable networks group, calling it “meritless” in its motion to dismiss. A+E Networks responded last month with its own opposition to the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

The show, which reached nearly 4M viewers each week across live+7 ratings, follows live news-gathering protocols as its more than 50 cameras document in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol.

It is hosted by Dan Abrams alongside Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin (ret.) and Deputy Sheriff Curtis.

Dan Cesareo, John Zito, Lucilla D’Agostino, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams exec produce.

“The growth Reelz experienced in 2022 was remarkable by any measure and since the July 22 premiere of On Patrol: Live, our audience has increased every month and we expect that trend to continue into 2023 and beyond,” said Reelz CEO Stan E. Hubbard. “On Patrol: Live viewers come together to create a massive, engaged audience for three amazing hours every Friday and Saturday night.”