Oliver Jackson-Cohen Unveiled As Lead In Anton-Produced Action Thriller ‘Jackdaw’ Set In England’s Northern Rust Belt Ahead Of EFM Launch

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Doctor Who and Victoria actress Jenna Coleman have been announced as key cast on Northern England-set action thriller Jackdaw, the debut feature of Jamie Childs, whose drama directing credits include The Sandman and His Dark Materials.

Jackson-Cohen, whose recent credits include Emily, The Lost Daughter, stars as a former motocross champion and army veteran, now caring for his younger brother.

Broke, he agrees to do an open water pick up of a mysterious illegal package in the North Sea. A resulting double cross and his brother’s disappearance set him and his old bike on a violent nocturnal odyssey through England’s northern rust belt.

Other cast members include Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Intergalactic), Allan Mustafa (The Curse, People Just do Nothing) and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones, Jumanji: The Next Level).

Anton has fully financed the production with the support of North East Screen and will launch worldwide sales at the upcoming EFM.

The company has released a first look of Jackson-Cohen in the film which was shot in various locations across England’s Northeast coast.

Jamie Childs, who also wrote the screenplay, said inspiration for the film grew out of a desire to create a thriller set in in his home region.

“We see so many American films set in atmospheric towns that don’t tie themselves to local, kitchen-sink stories. I thought, why don’t we do this in Britain?,” he said.

“We set out to push the envelope of what was possible stylistically and tonally in the region. Its clash of pastoral and industrial worlds is the perfect setting for an exciting, pulpy chase thriller,” he said.

The film is produced by Sebastian Raybaud (Greenland, Canary Black) and Callum Grant for Anton, Kate Glover (47 Meters Down, Black Mirror) and Jamie Childs. Childs directs alongside his regular DOP Will Baldy (The Sandman, Willow).

“We’re thrilled to be part of Jamie’s feature debut. The calibre of our cast and crew speaks to the unique quality of his script and commercial vision for the project,” said Grant.

“Like Ridley and Tony Scott, Jamie grew up in the post-industrial heartland of this film and we are paying homage to their early work in Jackdaw. As an action piece, it will take audiences somewhere they haven’t been in contemporary British cinema.”

Stunt work on the film is being designed by industry leaders Dave Judge (Dune, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) and Ian Van Temperly (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), with production design by Matt Gant (Gangs Of London, Shadow and Bone).

Casting was by Jessie Frost (Triangle of Sadness, Little Planet, Borg vs McEnroe).

Rounding out the cast are Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman), Joe Blakemore and BAFTA Breakthrough Performer 2022 Leon Harrop.