‘Not Dead Yet’ Becomes ABC’s Most-Watched Comedy Debut In Over 4 Years, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Hits Series High In Delayed Viewing

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is hitting a stride with its Wednesday night comedies. The premiere of Not Dead Yet and the Valentine’s Day episode of Abbott Elementary both drew solid numbers for the network in delayed viewing.

The premiere episode of Not Dead Yet drew an audience of about 7.6M people after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. That makes it ABC’s most-watched multi-platform comedy debut in nearly four years, since the premiere of Bless This Mess in April 2019.

Not Dead Yet‘s seven-day viewership marked an increase of 4M from its live + same-day audience of 3.6M on February 8 — the largest delayed-viewing increase for an ABC comedy since The Conners in October 2018.

In terms of the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic, the episode posted a 1.76 rating after seven days of delayed viewing, which is a 300% increase from the 0.44 rating it earned in L+SD. That’s the biggest growth ever for an ABC comedy debut.

That night, the Valentine’s Day Abbott Elementary also aired to 3.2M people. After seven days, that audience had grown to 7.4M, which is a new high for the series. The episode marked the second consecutive telecast that grew in total viewers, drawing its largest audience since the January 4 midseason premiere.

Abbott Elementary also hit a series high in demo ratings. The February 8 episode earned a 2.49 rating in MP+7, which was up 345% from the 0.56 rating it drew in L+SD.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT followed by Not Dead Yet at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.