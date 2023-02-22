Nipsey Hussle Killer Eric Holder Jr. Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison

Eric Holder Jr., who was convicted of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store in 2019, has been sentenced to 60 years to life in state prison.

The sentence was handed down today by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II. The 33-year-old Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2022 following a jury trial. He later was convicted on two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm. The latter charges involved the wounding of two other people in the March 31, 2019, shooting.

Holder was arrested on April 2, 2019, and charged days later. According to reports, Holder showed no reaction during the reading of his sentence today.

Holder had admitted gunning down the Grammy-winning Hussle in front of the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store, the Marathon. Holder maintained that the killing was an impulsive act committed in the “heat of passion,” as his attorney Aaron Jansen argued during the trial.

Today’s sentencing was handed down following a hearing in which a friend of Hussle’s made a statement and a letter writter by Holder’s father was read in court.

City News Service contributed to this report