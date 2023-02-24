Nic Pizzolatto Sets Directing Debut With ‘Easy’s Waltz’; Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Al Pacino & Simon Rex To Star

EXCLUSIVE: True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto has found his first feature film directing gig in the indie drama Easy’s Waltz. Vince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Al Pacino and Simon Rex are set to star, with Pizzolatto also penning the script. Margot Hand is producing.

Described as Swingers meets A Star Is Born, the film follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner navigating modern Las Vegas with old-school Vegas personalities.

Vaughn and Monaghan are reuniting on Easy’s Waltz after recently wrapping the first season of the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey from Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence. Pacino just wrapped production on Knox Go Away, directed by Michael Keaton. Rex is coming off Red Rocket, which won him an Indie Spirit Award.

Pizzolatto created the HBO drama True Detective, which premiered in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. It was nominated for six Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series and won for Cary Joji Fukunaga’s direction. Season 2 premiered in 2016, followed by a third season in 2019.

