NFL And Cinedigm Extend Distribution Deal For Annual Super Bowl Championship Film

EXCLUSIVE: Times may have changed, and videocassettes are no longer involved, but they are still producing those annual video retrospectives of the Super Bowl.

“They” in this case is the NFL and its media arm, NFL Films, which have just extended a distribution deal with Cinedigm for the film of the game, along with select catalog releases from NFL Films.

This year’s look back at the Super Bowl, recapping the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, will come out digitally on Friday and then as a combo pack with a Blu-ray disc on March 14. The game, which was Kansas City’s second Super Bowl victory in the past four years, generated near-record levels of viewership on linear TV and streaming.

The Chiefs are based in a mid-tier media market and have a franchise value in the middle of the NFL pack. Nevertheless, the team has had one of the most loyal fan bases in professional sports since beginning play in Kansas City in 1963. A healthy portion of those fans, and some NFL superfans more broadly, are likely to be willing to part with $14.99 for a digital copy or $34.99 for the Blu-ray combo.

Alliance Entertainment’s distribution solutions division is a production services partner on the annual Big Game film, ensuring the availability of the film on NFLShop.com less than a month after the final whistle in Arizona.

“The Cinedigm team is proud of our longstanding relationship with the National Football League and NFL Films, and this year we had the honor of watching league MVP Patrick Mahomes bring home his second championship in heroic fashion,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm.

“Through this film, it’s easy to see why the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in four years. The most striking thing is how focused on winning this team was throughout the season” said Todd Schmidt, Senior Producer at NFL Films. “You see it through our sound and wire footage how this team came together to pull out so many tough wins, especially in the post-season and Super Bowl. Some of our films show the character of one or two players – this one conveyed the professionalism and teamwork of an entire organization.”

Special features are offered in addition to the Super Bowl film, either as iTunes Extras or as part of the combo pack. They include 2022 league highlights, plus interviews with Mahomes and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and vignettes centering on players Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco and Juju Smith-Shuster.