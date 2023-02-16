NFL Playoffs Fuel Broadcast Viewing In January; Prime Video Sees Largest Jump In Streaming Usage Due To ‘Jack Ryan,’ Nielsen Says

While streaming still dominates television viewership in the U.S., broadcast gained momentum in January in part due to the NFL playoffs, according to Nielsen‘s monthly report The Gauge.

Broadcast content viewing rose by 2.1% in January, finishing the month at 24.9% of total TV usage. Sports viewing jumped a whopping 55%, which Nielsen says was dominated by the NFL playoff games that made up the top 10 telecasts in the category for the month. Overall, sports viewing accounted for 25.3% of all broadcast content viewing. Drama viewing was also up almost 30% in January, making up 24.3% of the broadcast category.

Related Story Ruby Stokes On What She Misses Most About 'Bridgerton' After Series Exit

It was a similar story for cable, which came in fairly flat against December’s percentage. But cable sports viewing soared 22%. Cable news saw a 4% dip, but it still remains the most-watched cable genre. Compared to last January, time spent watching cable content declined 14.6%.

However, broadcast content viewing was down 6% overall compared to last year. Streaming viewership, on the other hand, was up 31.8% compared the last January — and 1.2% versus December. Time spent watching streaming made up 38.1% of all TV usage in January.

According to Nielsen, Prime Video saw the largest uptick in monthly viewing, climbing 9.3% over last month to make up 2.9% of all streaming usage. The increase was primarily driven by the latest season of Jack Ryan and the original movie Shotgun Wedding. Hulu also saw a slight bump in January, to make up 3.5% of all streaming viewership, while viewing on Disney+ declined 9.9% versus December.

See more in the graphic below.