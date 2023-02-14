‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Premiere Cooks Up 15.5M Viewers Post-Super Bowl On Fox

The Season 2 premiere of Next Level Chef delivered some decent ratings for Fox, thanks to the Super Bowl LVII.

The Gordon Ramsay cooking competition series, which aired after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, saw an audience of 15.5M viewers. That makes it the most-watched cooking series telecast in television history, according to Fox.

But in terms of post-Super Bowl shows, the episode didn’t quite emerge victorious. In fact, it’s among the least-watched post-Super Bowl programs ever. Last year, the Winter Olympics aired directly after the Super Bowl LVI, but the year prior about 20M people were tuned in for the premiere of The Equalizer on CBS.

The last time that the Super Bowl aired on Fox, more than 27M people watched the season premiere of The Masked Singer afterward.

However, Fox did succeed in getting significantly more eyeballs on Next Level Chef. The Season 2 premiere was up 204% from the Season 1 premiere in terms of total viewers. Last season averaged about 2.7M viewers per episode, with the debut episode hitting an audience of about 5M.

It’s fairly typical for the show that follows the Super Bowl to be one of the most-watched telecasts of the year, considering that the big game rakes in such a massive audience. This year’s matchup hit a six-year high with 113M people watching. That makes it the most-watched Super Bowl since 2017’s Patriots vs. Falcons matchup.

The audience shot up to 118.7M viewers during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is the most-watched halftime show since Katy Perry’s performance in 2015 and second most-watched Super Bowl halftime performance on record.