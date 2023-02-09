NewsNation Reporter Arrested At Ohio Governor’s Press Conference

A reporter for NewsNation was arrested on Wednesday as he was covering a press conference being given by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the train derailment in East Palestine.

Evan Lambert, who is based in Washington, had traveled to Ohio to cover the story and was doing a live report during the press conference when he was told by local law enforcement to be quiet as DeWine was speaking.

He was then taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to the network.

At the press conference, DeWine said that he had not authorized the arrest, which NewsNation captured on video.

Preston Swigart, the photographer who was with Lambert, said that police had told him to stop talking as he did his live shot.

“From their standpoint, he didn’t obey orders when he was told to stop talking,” Swigart said, according to NewsNation. “Gymnasiums are echoey and loud and sound kind of carries, so I’m guessing that they just didn’t like the fact that there was sound competing with the governor speaking, even though it was all the way at the other end of the room.”

DeWine’s press secretary, Dan Tierney, said that DeWine did not see the incident because his view was blocked by a bank of cameras, but he did hear a disagreement toward the back of the gymnasium.

“Governor DeWine did not request that the reporter stop his live broadcast, nor did he know that the request was being made,” Tierney said via email.

DeWine said at the press conference, “It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, if someone wants to report out there, and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “…If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong.”

According to NewsNation, Lambert has been told that he would be held overnight in Columbiana County Jail. A law enforcement official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.