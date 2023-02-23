New York Post Plots TV Path With Asylum Entertainment First-Look Deal

EXCLUSIVE: The New York Post is looking to get into the TV game with a first-look unscripted deal with producer Asylum Entertainment Group.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid is looking to adapt its stories into documentary features, limited series and docuseries.

The move will see Asylum’s production labels Texas Crew Productions, Audity, and The Content Group (TCG), along with Big City TV and Breaklight Pictures, look for stories to adapt for the small screen.

It marks the latest newspaper group to eye up television projects; the New York Times has a deal for New York Times Presents with FX and Hulu, while The Washington Post recently struck a similar deal with Imagine Entertainment.

It comes after Breaklight Pictures partnered with the paper to turn Post journalist Hannah Frishberg’s in-depth reporting on international megachurch Hillsong into Discovery+’s limited series Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed.

The deal with Asylum will also include the first-look rights to publications Barron’s and MarketWatch.

The paper operates its own New York Post Entertainment, which co-produced Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, as well as Gossip for Showtime and Torn From the Headlines: New York Post Presents for Discovery ID.

“The New York Post boasts an impressive history in unearthing some of the most fascinating, headline-grabbing stories throughout the world,” said Steve Michaels, CEO of Asylum Entertainment Group. “Through our continued collaboration, we’re able to reach new audiences and dive into complex elements and perspectives through TV’s storytelling devices.”

Troy Searer, President of New York Post Entertainment, added, “The AEG team implicitly understands how to adapt for television both the high-end journalism and brash attitude of the New York Post. We’re excited to build on this already successful collaboration.”