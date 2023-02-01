‘New York, New York’ Broadway Musical Rounds Out Cast With Emily Skinner, Others

The full cast and creative team for the upcoming Kander & Ebb Broadway musical New York, New York were announced by producers today, with, among others, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Stage Show) joining the previously announced stars Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele.

Inspired by the 1977 Martin Scorsese movie (written by Earl M. Rauch), New York, New York begins performances Friday, March 24 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre, with an official opening on Wednesday, April 26.

In addition to Skinner, the stage actor most recently seen on Broadway in The Cher Show and who will play a character named Madame Veltri, the New York, New York cast will include Clyde Alves (On The Town), John Clay III (Choir Boy), Janet Dacal (In The Heights), Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen), and, in their Broadway debuts, Oliver Prose and Angel Sigala .

The ensemble will include Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams and Darius Wright.

The casting announcements were made by producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy

Featuring music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington and featuring additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical will be directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

Also featured will be scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Donna Zakowska, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair & wig design by Sabana Majeed, music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis, orchestrations by Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud, and music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr.

The production also released a new trailer today. See it below.