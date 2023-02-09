New The Adams Family Horror ‘Where The Devil Roams’ Heads To EFM With Yellow Veil Pictures & CAA Media Finance

Yellow Veil Pictures has boarded international sales on Where The Devil Roams, the latest feature from The Adams Family filmmaking trio who made waves with 2021 horror road trip picture Hellbender.

The New York and Los Angeles-based sales and distribution company will also co-represent North American rights with CAA Media Finance.

Set during Depression-era America, Where The Devil Roams follows a family of murderous sideshow performers as they travel the dying carnival circuit.

The movie wrapped principal photography in upstate New York and is currently in post-production. Yellow Veil will show first footage to buyers at the EFM.

Composed of John Adams, Toby Poser, and their daughter, Zelda Adams, The Adams Family broke out with the 2021 horror hit Hellbender, which was also sold internationally by Yellow Veil.

The picture was acquired by AMC Network’s horror streaming service Shudder ahead of its world premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival in 2021, where it won Best Actor (Zelda Adams) and Best Score (John Adams).

In line with all their previous films, Where The Devil Roams stars Toby Poser, Zelda Adams, and John Adams, who all share writing and directing credits.

The film is produced by Poser under the banner of Wonder Wheel Productions.