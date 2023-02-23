Netflix’s ‘Wedding Season’ Star Pallavi Sharda Signs with ColorCreative and WME

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Pallavi Sharda has signed with ColorCreative and WME for representation in all areas.

Sharda most recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy feature Wedding Season, which was in their top five globally for the first two weeks after it premiered in August 2022. She recently wrapped filming the role of “Ash” in the FX network pilot The Answers, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and Danny Strong.

In her native Australia, Sharda can currently be seen starring opposite Sam Neill in the limited series The Twelve for Warner Bros TV Australia and Foxtel, which is being distributed internationally by Lionsgate TV. Her previous credits include the 2016 Oscar-nominated feature Lion, opposite Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman; the Warner Bros feature Tom & Jerry opposite Chloë Grace Moretz and Colin Jost; Gurinder Chadha’s limited series Beecham House for ITV/PBS; and the Netflix limited series The One.

From 2013-2017, Sharda worked primarily in Bollywood. A classical (Bharatha Natyam) and contemporary Indian dancer, she has taught and performed extensively in Australia and India.

“Pallavi Sharda has a deep authenticity that breathes life into her work in a way that no one else can imitate,” said Raj Raghavan, head of talent at ColorCreative Management. “We look forward to expanding Sharda’s unique voice across variety of new, exciting projects.”

Sharda graduated from the University of Melbourne Law, Arts and Languages schools. She speaks widely on topics such as intercultural understanding, and authentic representation in the arts. In 2019, Sharda was named one of Australia’s most influential Asian-Australians, and in 2021 she was the recipient of the Advance Global Arts Award.

She continues to be represented by Independent Management Company in Australia; and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.