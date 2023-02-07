Warner Bros Pictures Production VP Peter Dodd Heads To Netflix As Film Team Director

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros Pictures VP Production Peter Dodd is joining Netflix as a Director on the film team. He’ll be part of VP Niija Kuykendall’s group focused on midsize features.

Since joining WB in June 2018, Dodd assembled a diverse slate of features to be released theatrically and on HBO Max.

Most recently, he oversaw development and production on Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s latest film Mickey 17, which recently wrapped production in London. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Colette, Steven Yeun and Naomi Ackie. The movie is Bong’s follow-up to his 2019 hit Parasite, which won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Director, International Feature and Screenplay.

Dodd also shepherded the development and production of King Richard through the pandemic. The film received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Will Smith.

Prior to joining the WB family, Dodd was a Motion Picture Literary agent and spent a decade at United Talent Agency representing filmmakers, writers and actors. There he negotiated more than 100 film deals for writers and directors and discovered emerging talent and strong material for studios and financiers around town.

Prior to UTA, the New England native and Harvard grad worked as a strategy consultant at Bain & Co., and then for The Walt Disney Company.