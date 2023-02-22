Netflix Throws Sports Docuseries Hail Mary With ‘Quarterback’; Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins & Marcus Mariota Tracked During 2022 Season

Patrick Mahomes may have gone to Disneyland after his Super Bowl win but his next stop on his tour is Netflix.

The streamer is getting in to the NFL with its latest, and most high-profile, sports docuseries Quarterback.

The series will feature exclusive access to Kansas City Chiefs; Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota over the course of the 2022 season.

The fact that Mahomes won the Super Bowl, with a high ankle sprain, in a thrilling game against the Philadelphia Eagles, is a boon for the series, which comes from NFL Films, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Mahomes’ 2PM Productions.

The series, which will premiere in the summer, will follow the three QBs from the start of the season to the end, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families

It marks the latest NFL docuseries, following HBO’s long-running series Hard Knocks, which this season followed the Arizona Cardinals, and Amazon’s All or Nothing.

It comes as the streamer, which has increasingly been signaling its interest in live sports, stocks up on sports related content such as tennis docuseries Break Point, golf series Full Swing, a FIFA World Cup series, a Tour De France project and a Six Nations rugby series, all on the back of the success of Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

The series has been handed a one season greenlight but in success, the expectation is that there will be new quarterbacks each season and NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions will be involved.

The move also comes after the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season, a season that saw Mahomes also set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards, Cousins starring in the greatest comeback in NFL history and Mariota starting his first season with the Falcons.

Peyton Manning is executive producer for Omaha Productions. Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow are executive producers for NFL Films.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” said Patrick Mahomes. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” added Peyton Manning. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” said Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”