Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Streaming And Downloading From 4 To 6

At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier.

The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can stream, from four to six. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements.

Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music, is now available on 700 titles, Aora wrote, including Stranger Things, The Watcher, Wednesday, and Knives Out: Glass Onion.

While the company doesn’t break out subscriber numbers by tier, its Standard tier (a notch below Premium, at $15.49) is the most popular in the U.S. and Canada.

Netflix regained momentum in its most recent quarter, posting better-than-expected growth to nearly 231 million global subscribers. As it faces increased competition, especially in the U.S., the company has conceded it is more challenged than ever in terms of limiting “churn,” or the number of subscribers canceling in a given month. The Standard subscription tier has seen spikes in churn over the past couple of years as price hikes have been phased in. Executives say there has been no indication of subscribers “trading down” from costlier plans to Basic with Ads since the ad-supported launch last November.

The company plans to add spatial audio to popular new titles as they’re released, including You, Your Place or Mine, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Tour de France.