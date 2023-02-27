Netflix Teams With Pokémon On Stop-Motion Animated Series

Netflix has teamed with The Pokémon Company on a stop-motion animated series marking 17 years since the release of the first Pokémon game. Scroll down for a teaser.

Pokémon Concierge marks the first time the pair have collaborated and will follow Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort and her interactions with the Pokémon and their owners who visit as guests.

The stop-motion project is being developed by Dwarf Studios and was unveiled earlier today at Pokémon Day, coming 17 years after the first Pokémon game was released.

“Netflix is looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with Pokémon Concierge, an entirely new visual and storytelling experience featuring ground-breaking stop-motion animation set in the Pokémon world in close collaboration with The Pokémon Company,” said Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Netflix Content in Asia.

Netflix already has a number of Pokémon movies and shows in its content library including Indigo League, Journeys: The Series and Mewtwo Strikes Back.

The collaboration is the latest Netflix partnership with a mega IP franchise. It has also paired with the likes of the Roald Dahl Story Company, which it acquired and is making numerous projects with.