‘NCIS’, ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ & ‘CSI: Vegas’ Renewed At CBS For 2023-2024 Season

CBS has renewed its flagship drama series NCIS, along with NCIS: Hawai’i and CSI: Vegas for the 2023-2024 season.

NCIS will return for its 21st season, along with NCIS: Hawai’i for its third season and CSI: Vegas, also for its third season. They join previously announced renewals for drama series Fire Country, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted and comedy series Young Sheldon, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and So Help Me Todd.

The renewals also follow the previously announced early series order for drama The Never Game, starring Justin Hartley.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

NCIS tied Gunsmoke last year with its 20th season renewal, as the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series only behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order. It stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law with Davis McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, NCIS is produced by Bellisarius Productions in associate with CBS Studios. Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Bellisario serve as executive producers.

NCIS: Hawai’i stars Vanessa Lachey, along with Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan. Series is produced by CBS Studios. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng serve as executive producers.

CSI: Vegas, the sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, stars Paula Newsome, Marg Helgenberger, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Ariana Guerra, Jay Lee and Lex Medlin. Series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen, Cindy Chvatal, Steven H. Kram and Steven H. Blume serve as executive producers.

In addition to the above, CBS also announced renewals today for unscripted series Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough As Nails and game show Lingo, as well as news magazines 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.



