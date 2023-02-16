NBC Sets Writers Rooms For ‘The Hunting Party’ & ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has commissioned writers rooms for two hourlong projects, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, from Good Girls creator Jenna Bans and her frequent collaborator, former Good Girls executive producer Bill Krebs, as well as The Hunting Party, a high-concept crime procedural from JJ Bailey and The Endgame co-creator Jake Coburn. Universal Television, where Bans, Krebs and Bailey are under overall deals and Coburn has a first-look deal, is the studio on both.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which had a put pilot commitment, was one of two sales at NBC this development season for Bans and Krebs through Universal TV. Their other script, Murder By the Book, with Good Girls‘ Retta attached to star, was picked up to pilot. It also originally had a put pilot commitment.

NBC has split its drama slate between the two models, with two pilots, Murder By the Book and Wolf, and two writers rooms for a straight-to-series consideration.

The network has been employing the dual strategy since the pandemic-hit 2020 cycle when it opted to produce some of its ordered pilots, dramas Langdon and Ordinary Joe and comedies Night School, Grand Crew and American Auto, and pursue a straight-to-series path for drama La Brea with an order for five additional scripts. In the end, of all series to come out of that development season that also included the semi-filmed drama pilot Debris, only comedies Grand Crew and American Auto and drama La Brea made it to a second season, an encouraging sign for the writers room model on the drama side. (La Brea was recently renewed for a third and final season.)

Written by Bans and Krebs, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, which echoes Good Girls a bit, follows four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, who get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom.

Bans and Krebs executive produce with Casey Kyber.

Written by Bailey, The Hunting Party revolves around a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist.

Bailey and Coburn executive produce The Hunting Party. Set up at NBC in August, it marked the first sale under Bailey’s overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.