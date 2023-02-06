‘The Portrait’: First Teaser For Horror Starring Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ryan Kwanten, Virginia Madsen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar & Isidora Goreshter

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at psychological horror The Portrait, starring Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen (Candyman), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved By The Bell) and Isidora Goreshter (Shameless).

Written by David Griffiths (The Hunted), the movie is a ghost story directed by Simon Ross who makes his feature debut.

In The Portrait, after her husband is devastated by a tragic accident, a devoted wife obsesses over a mysterious portrait that resembles him as he was, but when it starts to terrorize her, she must decide if it’s possessed or if she’s losing her mind.

Pic is produced by Christian de Gallegos Films and David Griffiths Films. Executive producers are Oliver Brown, Keith Haviland and Simon Ross.

