NAACP Image Awards: Brittney Griner Makes First Awards Appearance Since Returning To The U.S.: “Let’s Keep Fighting”

Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner Leon Bennett/Getty Images

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle took the stage at the award show. The show’s host Queen Latifah prefaced Griner’s appearance by commenting on the resilience of Black people. 

“We stay overcoming because that’s what we do!” 

She used that moment to segue into an introduction for the athlete. “As we gather here tonight, In the spirit of overcoming adversity, I want to take this moment to recognize someone who has done just that.”

Griner and her wife received a standing ovation from the audience. She showed her gratitude for their support and offered up a message for others being held in foreign countries. 

“It feels so good to be here, especially with my beautiful, amazing wife and with all of you here today,” she said. I want to thank everyone, and let’s keep fighting to bring home every American detained overseas.”

The 32-year-old Griner returned to the United States after 10 months of confinement in Russia. She was arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago.

