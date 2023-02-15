‘My Year Of Dicks’: FX Productions’ Animated Short Film Lands At Hulu Ahead Of Oscar Voting

In a deal between corporate siblings Hulu and FX Productions, the studio’s Oscar-nominated animated short film My Year of Dicks will be available for streaming beginning Friday, February 17 on the streaming service. The move will give the short increased visibility well ahead of final Oscar voting which begins on March 2 and runs through March 7.

My Year of Dicks, based on a chapter of Pamela Ribon’s (Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet) memoir Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public), follows a 15-year-old Pam on a comedic journey to find the right boy to lose her virginity to. The short is split into five chapters, each following the story of a different crush with a different style of animation.

Per the logline: “It’s 1991 and Pam is trying very hard to lose her virginity, but it sure doesn’t match up to her fantasies. Always searching for her ultimate paramour, this old soul swimming in new puberty will struggle between the real world and her grandiose fantasies by exploring a relatable variety of boys of yore– goths, skaters, indie film snobs, straight edge poseurs– all while trying her best to avoid being grounded. Luckily, she has her best friends by her side, who’d like to keep her from cementing a mistake.”

My Year of Dicks is executive produced by Ribon, Sara Gunnarsdóttir (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, The Case Against Adnan Syed) and Jeanette Jeanenne (Meddington Hills, Drone), and it marks FX Productions first-ever Oscar nomination. The cast includes Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Klarissa Hernandez, Laura House and Chris Kelman.

