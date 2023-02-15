Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Les Moonves Lies, Shari Pushes, Philippe Dauman Falls, Sumner Steals His Grandson’s Girlfriend And Other Tales In New Book On The Redstones

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Raquel Welch Dies At 82: Obituary, Photo Gallery & Video Clips
Read the full story

‘My Year Of Dicks’: FX Productions’ Animated Short Film Lands At Hulu Ahead Of Oscar Voting

My Year Of Dicks
FX

In a deal between corporate siblings Hulu and FX Productions, the studio’s Oscar-nominated animated short film My Year of Dicks will be available for streaming beginning Friday, February 17 on the streaming service. The move will give the short increased visibility well ahead of final Oscar voting which begins on March 2 and runs through March 7.

My Year of Dicks, based on a chapter of Pamela Ribon’s (Moana, Ralph Breaks the Internet) memoir Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn’t Share in Public), follows a 15-year-old Pam on a comedic journey to find the right boy to lose her virginity to. The short is split into five chapters, each following the story of a different crush with a different style of animation.

Related Story

Kimberly Harrison Joins Hulu's Sammy Davis Jr. Limited Series As Showrunner

Per the logline: “It’s 1991 and Pam is trying very hard to lose her virginity, but it sure doesn’t match up to her fantasies. Always searching for her ultimate paramour, this old soul swimming in new puberty will struggle between the real world and her grandiose fantasies by exploring a relatable variety of boys of yore– goths, skaters, indie film snobs, straight edge poseurs– all while trying her best to avoid being grounded. Luckily, she has her best friends by her side, who’d like to keep her from cementing a mistake.”

My Year of Dicks is executive produced by Ribon, Sara Gunnarsdóttir (The Diary of a Teenage GirlThe Case Against Adnan Syed) and Jeanette Jeanenne (Meddington HillsDrone), and it marks FX Productions first-ever Oscar nomination.  The cast includes Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Klarissa Hernandez, Laura House and Chris Kelman.

Deadline’s Ryan Fleming contributed to this report.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad