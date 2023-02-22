Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman & More Returning For ‘My Spy’ Sequel At Prime Video; Anna Faris, Craig Robinson & Flula Borg Among New Additions

Prime Video has secured the return of Dave Bautista (Knock at the Cabin), Chloe Coleman (Avatar: The Way of Water), Kristen Schaal (What We Do in the Shadows), Ken Jeong (The Afterparty) and others for their My Spy sequel, My Spy: The Eternal City. Among the new additions to the ensemble in the second installment are Anna Faris (Mom), Craig Robinson (The Office) and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin).

An action-comedy from STXfilms that Prime Video picked up for release amidst the theatrical shutdown of the Covid pandemic, My Spy told the story of JJ (Bautista), a hardened CIA operative who found himself at the mercy of precocious nine-year-old Sophie (Coleman), after being sent undercover to surveil her family. Schaal played JJ’s tech specialist colleague Bobbi, with Jeong as his boss, David.

The film written by Erich & Jon Hoeber and directed by Peter Segal broke out as one of the major unexpected successes of 2020, as the third most-watched film on SVOD according to ScreenEngine, following Disney+’s Hamilton and Prime Video’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

In the sequel from Amazon Studios, a now teenage Sophie convinces JJ to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy where they both unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief, David Kim and his son, Collin — who also happens to be Sophie’s best friend. The STXfilms/Madison Wells Studio production will also have Nicola Correia-Damude (The Boys), Noah Dalton Danby (Titans) and Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.) reprising their roles, with Billy Barratt (Invasion) and Taeho K (Colony) coming aboard for new ones.

Segal is returning to direct from a script by the Hoebers, on which he himself has done the most recent revision, having also penned the original story. Producers include Chris Bender and Jake Weiner for Good Fear Content, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner for Dogbone Entertainment, Segal, Robert Simonds, and Gigi Pritzker for Madison Wells. Jon and Erich Hoeber will exec produce alongside Adam Fogelson, Sam Brown, and Madison Wells’ Rachel Shane. The Amazon Original Movie going into production this month will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers–along with some very exciting additions,” said Jennifer Salke, who serves as Head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With the sequel, our Prime Video customers are in store for another dynamic story, complete with twists, hilarious performances, and even a little romance.”

“I’m incredibly excited to have our team reassemble for the next chapter of our story,” added Segal. “Having Anna, Craig, and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy Gods.”

Most recently leading the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom opposite Allison Janney, Faris is best known on the film side for lead roles in the Scary Movie franchise and such comedic features as The Dictator, Overboard, Observe and Report and Just Friends. She exec produced and starred in the films The House Bunny and What’s Your Number? and has also been seen in big-screen titles including Waiting…, Brokeback Mountain, Lost in Translation and Smiley Face, among many other projects.

Best known for his portrayal of Darryl Philbin on The Office, Robinson can currently be seen on the Peacock comedy Killing It, which has just wrapped production on its second season. Notable film credits for the actor and comedian include Knocked Up, This Is the End, Hot Tub Time Machine and The Bad Guys, to name a few.

Borg stars alongside Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil in Peacock’s comedy Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, based on the acclaimed film franchise of the same name, which has been renewed for a Season 2. He has previously been seen on series like The Rookie, Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Good Place, and in films including Pitch Perfect 2, Bromates, The Suicide Squad and the Slamdance-winning Buddymoon.

Bautista most recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan’s Universal horror-thriller Knock at the Cabin, and will next be seen in Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — the third and final installment in the Guardians franchise from Disney and Marvel, which hits theaters on May 5. Also coming up for the actor is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, which bows on November 3.

Coleman recently appeared in James Cameron’s smash-hit sequel Avatar: The Way of Water and will next star in Sony’s sci-fi thriller 65 opposite Adam Driver, followed by Paramount and eOne’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which world premieres at SXSW. The actress most recently completed production on David Yates’ Netflix pic The Pain Hustlers, with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

Schaal is an Emmy nom who recently starred opposite Tony Hale in the Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society. She voices roles multiple roles on Bob’s Burgers and has also recently been seen on series including What We Do in the Shadows and Our Flag Means Death.

Jeong is best known for films including The Hangover franchise and Knocked Up, as well as series like NBC’s Community. He’s also previously appeared in such blockbusters as Crazy Rich Asians, Pineapple Express, Step Brothers and Ride Along 2, while creating, writing, exec producing and leading his own ABC sitcom, Dr. Ken. Jeong can also currently be seen on the Apple TV+ comedy The Afterparty and will next be seen in Charlie Day’s directorial debut, Fool’s Paradise.

In addition to My Spy, Segal has helmed features including Get Smart, The Longest Yard, 50 First Dates, Anger Management and Tommy Boy, among others. His TV credits include Heels, Survivor’s Remorse, Shameless, Angie Tribeca and comedy specials like Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?.

In addition to My Spy, Erich & Jon Hoeber have penned features like The Meg, RED and RED 2, and Battleship.

