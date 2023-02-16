Mumbai Film Festival Confirms Dates, Team For Return As In-Person Event In 2023

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has confirmed that the Mumbai Film Festival is returning as a physical event, set to run over ten days starting in late October.

The festival tweeted : “The wait is over! The dates for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival are here. October 27 to November 5.”

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio is on board as the main backer of the festival and the festival confirmed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also still on board as festival chairperson.

Anupama Chopra continues in the role of Festival Director, with Maitreyee Dasgupta as Co-Director. Deepti Dcunha is Artistic Director of the festival, with Anupama Bose as Artistic Director of the Jio MAMI Year Round Programme. Anu Rangachar has been appointed Head of International Programme.

Dasgupta was formerly Vice President, Head of Original Content at Lionsgate India, and prior to that worked with Film Bazaar, organized by India’s National Film Development Corp (NFDC).

Dcunha has also worked for Film Bazaar, curating the Work In Progress Lab and Viewing Room, along with programming for festivals including Cannes Directors Fortnight and Pingyao. Rangachar previously worked as an international programmer for Mumbai Film Festival and is also active in acquisitions and production of independent Indian films.

One of India’s biggest film festivals, Mumbai Film Festival moved online during the pandemic and has not taken place as a physical event since October 2019.

It was scheduled to return as an in-person event in March 2022, but moved online at the last minute, with the organizers citing “logistical and financial challenges”, although cinemas were open at the time and the country was not in the midst of a Covid wave.