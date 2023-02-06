‘Shantaram’s Rahel Romahn, 2022 Heath Ledger Scholarship Recipient, Signs With More/Medavoy Management

EXCLUSIVE: More/Medavoy Management has signed actor Rahel Romahn, the most recent recipient of the prestigious Heath Ledger Scholarship, for representation.

Romahn landed Australia’s top acting prize last January, most recently appearing alongside Charlie Hunnam in the thriller series Shantaram based on the same-name novel by Gregory David Roberts, which was created for Apple TV+ by Eric Warren Singer and Steve Lightfoot.

Since winning the Heath Ledger Scholarship, the actor has been working non-stop, recently wrapping a supporting role alongside Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom in David Michôd’s Plan B-produced A24 film Wizards!. He also recently wrapped a production of Amadeus at the Sydney Opera House, which had him playing Mozart to Michael Sheen’s Salieri.

Romahn will also be seen in the forthcoming second season of the Peacock/Stan comedy series Wolf Like Me, toplined by Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. The actor, now in production in a leading role on 9Network’s Human Error in Australia, continued to be repped there by Shanahan Management.