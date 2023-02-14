Monica Villarreal Joins Anonymous Content As Manager & Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Monica Villarreal has joined Anonymous Content’s talent division as a manager and producer. She will be based out of both the company’s New York and Los Angeles offices.

From Chicago, born to Mexican and Mexican-American parents, Villarreal started her career in the talent department at WME in New York before moving to Authentic Talent & Literary Management, ultimately working her way up the ranks to talent manager and eventually partner.

Her client list includes Emmy-nominated actress Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit, Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Scream, Yellowjackets), Celeste O’Connor (Madam Web, Ghostbusters), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Indiana Jones, Washington Black), Miles Robbins (Blockers, Halloween), Yadira Guevara Prip (Star Trek: Discovery, See), and Sea Shimooka (The Three-Body Problem), among others.

“Monica is a formidable advocate for racial equity, meaningful representation, and intersectionality within entertainment and more importantly our society at large. Her passion for depth and nuance in storytelling has elevated and shaped her client’s careers and created a lasting impact on those viewers whose stories they reach,” said Anonymous Content’s Tony Lipp. “Moreover, she’s a wonderfully thoughtful and skilled manager – we could not be more excited for her to join Anonymous Content and bring her dedication and drive to the company.”

From an early age, Villareal has been driven by her deep desire to see people who looked like her Black and Brown community be represented in nuanced, three-dimensional ways in film, TV, and theater.

Outside of her career as a talent manager, she also serves as a board member for the Hispanic Heritage Foundation – an award-winning nonprofit that identifies, inspires, prepares, and connects Latine leaders in the classroom, community, and workforce, and produces the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. – as well as with Color of Change, an organization committed to the advancement of racial equity in Hollywood.

“It has never been more important to create content that three-dimensionally reflects the way the world actually looks and to give agency and autonomy to marginalized creatives to tell our own stories. What we see deserves to come from that group’s lived experience AND with equitable pay and credit to boot,” said Villarreal.

“My work goes beyond representation. It’s about equitably crafting opportunities to discover and celebrate cultural nuance. That authenticity, specificity, and vast opportunity for storytelling is what impacts all audiences for the better. Therefore, I can’t think of a more collaborative or forward-thinking team than the managers and producers at Anonymous Content, and I’m thrilled to join their ranks and continue working with my clients to tell meaningful stories,” she added.