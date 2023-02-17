Molly Yeh Signs Exclusive Deal With Food Network

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Yeh has inked a two-year exclusive deal with Food Network, which will include more episodes of her Midwest-inspired cooking show Girl Meets Farm.

In the series, which debuted in 2018, Molly embraces her country life on the border of Minnesota and North Dakota and makes dishes inspired by her Jewish and Chinese heritage that are not only delicious but also beautiful to look at. With her fresh and tasty ideas, Molly brings multicultural Midwestern inspiration and fun to kitchens across America.

“I am thrilled to be making more episodes of Girl Meets Farm,” said Yeh. “I absolutely love being a part of the Food Network family and I remain as inspired as ever in the kitchen. I can’t wait for our audience to see what we’re cooking up in these next few seasons: more hotdish, more noodles, more cakes… please come hungry!”

Girl Meets Farm is up 7% in ratings among the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic, averaging a 0.6 in live+three-day viewing numbers, according to Food Network.

Production on new episodes of Girl Meets Farm will begin in March.

“Molly Yeh has struck a chord with her warm and inviting personality welcoming viewers into her kitchen every week, as she cooks up recipes that are as delectable as they are unique,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “It was clear the audience wanted more of Molly and we are moving quickly to deliver brand new episodes of Girl Meets Farm.”

Yeh is the author of three cookbooks, including her debut cookbook in 2016, Molly on the Range. She followed that with Yogurt and Home Is Where The Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food for the People You Love Most. She is also the creator of the food and lifestyle brand my name is yeh. Outside the kitchen, Yeh is a Juilliard-trained percussionist and has performed with orchestras around the world, in off-Broadway theatre, and as the glockenspielist for the pop-band San Fermin. She has received both a Daytime Emmy® Award-nomination for Outstanding Culinary Host and a James Beard Award-nomination for Outstanding Personality/Host for Girl Meets Farm.

Girl Meets Farm airs Sundays at 11 a.m. ET/PT in the network’s ‘In the Kitchen’ (ITK) programming block.