Blue Finch Boards Mojave Desert Horror ‘The Outwaters’ Ahead Of U.S. Release — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the EFM, Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales, excluding North America, on horror The Outwaters.

The film follows four friends who set out to make a music video whilst camping in the sun-drenched Mojave desert. Their trip starts off like any other, but the group soon realises something is not right. Mysterious sounds haunt them, and when a menacing force descends, their horrifying journey begins.

North American rights have been acquired by Cinedigm who plan to release The Outwaters in theaters on February 9 followed by a launch on its horror streaming service Screambox, which is powered by studio Bloody Disgusting.

Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, The Outwaters has screened at Chattanooga and Panic Fest, and also took home the Jury Prize for Best Feature at Unnamed Footage Festival and Dead of Night Film Festival.

Cast includes Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as executive producer.

“I’m excited to share this movie with the world. It was filmed in the dark and dust and along the sand-swept highways of the Mojave. I’m proud of what our cast and crew accomplished together and will look back on this shoot as one of the best times of my life. It’s been a lifelong dream to make a ‘scary movie,’” said writer-director Robbie Banfitch.

Blue Finch’s international slate includes SXSW title Monolith starring Lily Sullivan, Blumhouse’s Soft & Quiet, and horror-comedy She Came From The Woods starring Cara Buono and William Sadler.