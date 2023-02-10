Mike Pence Subpoenaed By Special Prosecutor Overseeing Donald Trump Investigations

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel tasked with the investigations of former President Donald Trump.

ABC News first reported on the subpoena, and its reporting was confirmed by multiple news outlets.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, appointed in November, is investigating whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents and then engaged in obstruction as the government sought their return. Smith also is investigating the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

As was seen during the January 6th Committee hearings, Pence resisted Trump’s pressure to block the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, as he concluded that the vice president did not have the authority to do so. Pence did not testify before the committee, but his associates did. Pence did write about the events in his book published last year.

Pence is a potential candidate for president in 2024.

At its final hearing in December, the January 6th Committee recommended that the Justice Department pursue four criminal charges against Trump. They include obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and inciting, assisting or giving aid or comfort to an insurrection. Also named for potential prosecution was John Eastman, the college professor who pushed an effort to install “fake” electors in advance of the joint session of Congress to certify the election results.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as a special counsel given Trump’s entry into the presidential race and President Joe Biden’s intention to run for reelection. Garland later appointed another special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the discovery of documents with classified markings at Biden’s former office and his Wilmington residence.