Michael Keaton Comedy ‘Goodrich’ Heads To Market With Black Bear, C2 Motion Picture Group & Stay Gold Features — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Keaton’s “modern comedy” Goodrich is launching sales at the EFM for Black Bear International, we can reveal.

Fresh off Golden Globe, Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG wins for Hulu series Dopesick, Goodrich is set to return Oscar nominee Keaton to his more comedic roots.

Set in contemporary LA during the holidays, the film tells the story of art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a man whose life is upended when his younger second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program while also threatening divorce. Goodrich takes charge of their nine-year-old twins, thrusting him into the world of modern parenthood for which he is deeply unprepared. With his career falling by the wayside, he leans on his grown and pregnant daughter Grace for support, and ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.

First revealed by Deadline as a potential studio proposition four years ago, Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again) is still aboard as writer director but now Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) is financing and will produce alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right) of Stay Gold Features and Kevin Mann (Together, Together).

Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home) will serve as executive producer alongside Keaton. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are repping domestic. Principal photography is due to commence in April in LA.

Meyers-Shyer said: “Goodrich is an homage to the films of the 70’s and 80’s that brilliantly melded comedy with drama, films directed by greats like Mike Nichols and James L. Brooks. I wrote this film for the incomparable Michael Keaton and I can’t wait for audiences to see Michael back in the genre where we all fell in love with him.”

Keaton is coming off the lauded turn in Dopesick and will return to his iconic role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, 31 years after he last played the character. After acclaimed performances in dramas such as Spotlight and Birdman, Goodrich returns Keaton closer to the genre that made him a star in the ’80s with series and movies such as Working Stiffs, Night Shift, Mr Mom and Beetlejuice. Goodrich seems to have particular echoes of box office hit Mr Mom (1983) but with a more dramatic edge.

Meyers-Shyer’s 2017 directorial debut, comedy Home Again, starred Reese Witherspoon and made close to $40M worldwide.

Cloth and Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group most recently co-financed Paramount’s Babylon, with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire. In post are The End We Start with Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch, and Azrael, the horror film starring Samara Weaving.