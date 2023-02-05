‘Leaving Neverland’ Director Condemns New Michael Jackson Biopic

The proposed new Michael Jackson biopic will glorify a man who abused children, according to the director of Leaving Neverland.

Filming is due to begin on the story of Jackson’s life, produced by Graham King (who previously produced the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as The Departed), with the cooperation of John Brace and John McClain, the co-executors of Jackson’s estate.

Leaving Neverland‘s director Dan Reed released his searing documentary in 2019, in which he interviewed at length two men – Wade Robson and James Safechuck – both of whom had been invited as children to stay with Jackson at his California ranch, and to accompany him on tour.

In the four-hour documentary, Robson recounted how he was seven years old when the singer first raped him. Safechuck said he was aged 10 when he first suffered abuse by Jackson.

In the UK’s Guardian, Reed writes:

“No one is talking about “cancelling” this movie, which will glorify a man who raped children.

“What the total absence of outrage accompanying the announcement of this movie tells us is that Jackson’s seduction is still a living force, operating from beyond the grave. It seems that the press, his fans and the vast older demographic who grew up loving Jackson are willing to set aside his unhealthy relationship with children and just go along with the music.

Read Reed’s full article here.