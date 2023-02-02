Michael Gandolfini, Tosin Cole, James Norton & Others Round Out Cast Of Paramount’s Bob Marley Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and Anthony Welsh have joined the cast of the untitled Bob Marley biopic for Paramount. Kingsley Ben-Adir has been set to portray the legendary reggae star, with Lashana Lynch playing his wife Rita. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is helming.

Rita, Ziggy and Cedella Marley will also produce on behalf of Tuff Gong as will Plan B. Robert Teitel also will produce. The script is by Green and Zach Baylin.

Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at age 36, but in that short lifetime he changed the landscape of music, introducing generations to reggae with such songs as “Get Up, Stand Up,” “One Love,” “No Woman, No Cry,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Buffalo Soldier,” “Jammin’” and “Redemption Song.”

The film will bow January 12, 2024.

