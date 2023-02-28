Michael B. Jordan Teases “Creed Universe” During ‘Creed III’ Premiere & Says Directorial Debut Was A “Team Effort”

Michael B. Jordan not only stars in Creed III but also makes his directorial debut. During the Hollywood premiere at the Chinese Theatre, Jordan introduced the entire cast of the film and gave an emotional speech.

“This journey over the last three years has been incredible. Never thought I could do what y’all say I did,” he said. “I couldn’t have done that without the people that I just named in this incredible, incredible cast. It’s a team effort”

Jordan continued, “Every day I tried to show up and I wanted to impress them. I wanted to let them know that I wasn’t doing it just to do the job. And finding the truth within the Creed family was really, really important to us. So, thank you, guys, so much for having my back every step of the way, even when it’s difficult.”

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 28, 2023

On the red carpet, Jordan hinted at more films in the Creed world saying, “Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about.”

Last year, it was announced that MGM was working on a spinoff titled Drago from screenwriter Robert Lawton.

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 28, 2023

Jordan reprises his role in Creed III of Adonis, son of Apollo Creed. The actor is joined on screen by Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteany, Phylicia Rashad, Mila Davis-Kent and Selenis Leyva, just to name a few.

Real-life boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will make an appearance in the film and was featured in the trailer. Former boxer Tony Bellew will reprise his role of “Pretty” Ricky Conlan.