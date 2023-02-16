Michael Abels, Diane Warren, Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro Among Winners At Society Of Composers And Lyricists Awards

The Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) presented the winners of the 4th Annual SCL Awards for score and songs in visual media tonight at the Skirball Cultural Center.

The evening was hosted by Darren Criss, who also gave the audience a musical performance. Awards were presented across seven categories for music in visual media in addition to the Spirit of Collaboration Award and two Jury Awards.

The Spirit of Collaboration Award was presented to Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz and Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle. The composer and filmmaker have collaborated on five films, including Babylon, La La Land, Whiplash, the First Man, and Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench. The presentation of the award was accompanied by a musical performance including “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land, the First Man theme for harp and theremin, and a Babylon Medley, including “Voodoo Mama” and “Herman’s Hustle.”

Ryan Lott accepted the award for Outstanding Score for an Independent Film for Everything, Everywhere, All at Once on behalf of Son Lux. Additionally, Michael Abels accepted the award for Outstanding Original Score for a Feature Film for Nope as well as the Jury Award for the opera he co-composed with Rhiannon Giddens, Omar. A second Jury Award was presented to Women Warriors: The Voices of Change.

In the song categories, Diane Warren accepted her award for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary for “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, which is also nominated for Best Original Song in the upcoming Oscars. Additionally, filmmaker/lyricist Guillermo del Toro and lyricist Roeban Katz accepted their award for Outstanding Original Song for a Musical or Comedy for “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, written by Katz, del Toro, and Alexandre Desplat.

Nami Melumad, who cocomposed Thor: Love and Thunder with Michael Giacchino and became Star Trek’s first female composer with Star Trek: Prodigy, won the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Stephanie Economou, who received the first ever David Raksin Award at last year’s ceremony, won Best Original Score for Interactive Media for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök. Also a back-to-back winner, Emmy-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer won Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production for White Lotus for the second year in a row.

Past SCL Awards winners who went on to win Oscars include Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for Soul, Hildur Guđnadóttir for Joker, Hans Zimmer for Dune, and Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for No Time To Die.

4th SCL AWARDS 2023 – Winners in Bold (* Denotes 2023 Oscar-Nomination)

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Michael Abels – Nope

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Carter Burwell – Banshees of Inisherin *

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once *

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sharon Farber – Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power

Rob Simonsen – The Whale

Mark Smythe – The Reef: Stalked

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A MUSICAL/COMEDY

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro – “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” – Spirited

Danny Elfman – “Light the Match” from Central Park

Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love is Not Love” from Bros

Weird Al Yankovic – “Now You Know” from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

Diane Warren – “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman *

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

Lady Gaga, BloodPop – “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick *

Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever *

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from Bones and All

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR TELEVISION

Cristobal Tapia de Veer – The White Lotus

Nicholas Britell – Andor

Siddhartha Khosla – Only Murders in the Building

Bear McCreary – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Theodore Shapiro – Severance

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Nainita Desai – Immortality

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök

Winifred Phillips – Jurassic World Primal Ops

Christopher Wiliis – Cat Burglar

DAVID RASKIN AWARDS FOR EMERGING TALENT

Nami Melumad – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Dara Taylor – The Invitation

Anna Drubich – Barbarian

Deandre James Allen-Toole – God’s Country

Esin Aydingoz – Simchas and Sorrows