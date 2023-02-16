Skip to main content
101 Films International Takes Worldwide Rights To ‘Mia And The Dragon Princess’ – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: 101 Films International has taken worldwide distribution rights on live-action Paul McGann-starring movie Mia and the Dragon Princess, which will launch at EFM.

Mia and the Dragon Princess stars Paul McGann (The Three Musketeers) and follows a plucky barmaid whose life is thrown into chaos when a mysterious woman, Marshanda, arrives at her workplace on the run from a group of violent thugs. She is clearly on the run but struggles to share her story until the group arrives at the bar. They will use any means necessary to get her.

Amcori Entertainment-owned 101 has taken worldwide on the pic, which is produced by Dead Pixel Productions and will launch at EFM.

Mia and the Dragon Princess is action packed and will take audiences from secret tunnels under the streets of London into a world of folklore, villainy and martial arts,” said Michael Walker, EVP Productions and Acquisitions, 101 Films International.

“We are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to sell this movie and look forward to offering it to our clients in Berlin.” EFM kicked off today and ends next week.

