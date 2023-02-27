MGM TV Co-Head Of Unscripted Brian Edwards Exiting Three Months After Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon restructured MGM’s television business at the end of November, but it seems that there’s more movement in that department.

Brian Edwards, who was named as co-head of unscripted alongside Barry Poznick as part of the moves that saw Chris Brearton take over MGM Alternative, all under the purview of Jennifer Salke, is leaving after only three months in the role.

We understand that Edwards will exit the studio next month.

Poznick will now be in sole charge as head of unscripted, reporting to Brearton, who is VP, PVS (Prime Video Studios) Corporate Strategy, MGM+ and MGM Alternative.

It is the latest change at the company, which is behind non-scripted hits such as The Voice, Shark Tank and Survivor, after Mark Burnett decided to leave and return to his producing roots. He is, however, continuing to oversee these “legacy” series.

Alex Baskin, who ran MGM-owned Evolution Media, which produces a number of The Real Housewives series, also stepped down last summer.

Before becoming co-head of unscripted, Edwards was President, Television Operations at MGM, having previously been COO of United Artists Media Group and prior to that having worked at DreamWorks and law firm Greenberg Glusker.