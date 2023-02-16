‘Metropolis’: Lindy Booth Cast As Maria In Apple Series From Sam Esmail

Skip to main content
Lindy Booth Rebecca Sanabria

Lindy Booth (The Librarians) is set ro star opposite Briana Middleton in Apple TV+’s drama series Metropolis, inspired by Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 science fiction film, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP where he is under an overall deal.

Booth will play Maria, one of the lead characters in the movie, directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou. Based on the latter’s 1925 novel, the movie was set in a futuristic urban dystopia and followed the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly figure to the workers, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classes in their city and bring the workers together with the city master.

Middleton plays the series’ lead Finnie Polito, a new character, as the TV adaptation tells a new story.

Metropolis is executive produced by Esmail via his deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Chad Hamilton, via Anonymous Content.

Best known for her starring role on four seasons of TNT’s The Librarians and her arc on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, Booth recently wrapped a recurring role on the new DC series Gotham Knights. At Apple TV+, she previously guest starred on Home After Dark. Booth is repped by Buchwald, Thruline and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

