‘Metropolis’: Briana Middleton To Star In Apple Series From Sam Esmail

Briana Middleton, 'Metropolis' Hannah Hall/Everett Collection

Briana Middleton, one of the leads of Apple TV+’s upcoming movie Sharper, has been tapped by the streamer to headline its high-profile drama series Metropolis, inspired by Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 science fiction film. Middleton is the first actor cast in the project, from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and UCP where he is under an overall deal.

Middleton will play the lead role of Finnie Polito. It is a new character that did not appear in the movie, directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou based on the latter’s 1925 novel, which was set in a futuristic urban dystopia and followed the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son of the city master, and Maria, a saintly figure to the workers, to overcome the vast gulf separating the classes in their city and bring the workers together with the city master.

Metropolis is executive produced by Esmail via his deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Chad Hamilton, via Anonymous Content.

Middleton stars alongside Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and John Lithgow in Sharper, which debuts this Friday, Feb. 17. In Deadline’s review, Pete Hammond called Middleton “a true star in the making” based on her performance in the film. Middleton, whose credits also include Prime Video’s The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

