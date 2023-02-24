Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Condé Nast Entertainment Chief Agnes Chu On The New Yorker’s Five Oscar Noms, Creating A Unified Culture Out Of Magazine Fiefdoms & A Key Takeaway From Her Disney Run

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Meredith Hagner To Star In Dark Comedy ‘Girlshow’ In Works At Hulu From Sally Bradford McKenna & Dakota Johnson

Meredith Hagner, Sally Bradford McKenna and Dakota Johnson. Houston Costa/Courtesy/Getty

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is developing Girlshow, from Sally Bradford McKenna (Son Of Zorn) and Ro Donnelly and Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures, with Search Party alumna Meredith Hagner attached to star. Boat Rocker, which has a stake in TeaTime, produces through its first-look deal with the production company.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the project, described as a dark comedy, which will be written and executive produced by McKenna.

Donnelly and Johnson executive produce for TeaTime, along with Oly Obst for 3 Arts.

Hagner is known for her role as Portia Davenport on all five seasons of Search Party. She most recently voiced Mora in Disenchantment and will next be seen starring in Apple TV+’s Bad Monkey. Hagner is repped by UTA, Suskin/Karshan Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.

McKenna began her writing career on Will and Grace and went on to serve as co-executive producer on Don’t Trust the B—-in Apartment 23, The Goldbergs and The Grinder. She served as executive producer and showrunner on hybrid live-action/animated comedy Son Of Zorn, which aired for one season on Fox. She also recently served as co-executive producer on Ghosted and consulting producer on Reboot.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad