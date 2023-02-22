Melissa George To Star In ‘The Hurt Unit’ ABC Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa George has been tapped as the female lead opposite Ben McKenzie in ABC’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit, written by Matt Lopez and John Glenn and to be directed by Marc Webb. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses led by Danny (McKenzie), a self-made surgeon, who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.

George will play Dr. Ashcroft, the Head of Psychiatry and Deputy Chief of Administration at Nashville’s City South Hospital. In that latter capacity she gets into frequent and epic clashes with Dr. Danny Marsh (MxKenzie). A brilliant and intuitive psychotherapist, Rachel plays a crucial role in the ongoing care of the badly traumatized patients of the Hurt Unit — and on occasion, in counseling the deeply flawed doctors themselves.

In addition to McKenzie, George joins previously cast series regulars Michelle Ortiz, Augustus Prew and Jaime Lee Kirchner who play members of the unit. Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.

This marks George’s return to ABC where she did a major arc on another medical drama, stalwart Grey’s Anatomy. She also headlined the NBC medical drama Heartbeat. George is coming off a starring role opposite Justin Theroux in Mosquito Coast, which ran on Apple TV+ for two seasons, reuniting with the actor she first worked with on David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. She also can be seen in the movie De Son Vivant opposite Catherine Deneuve, which premiered at Cannes this year. George is repped by Gersh, Inspire Entertainment and attorney Mitch Smelkinson at GGSSC.