Megyn Kelly On Prince Harry And Meghan: “When ‘South Park’ Turns On You, There’s No Recovering”

Contenders Film Nominees: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ On Now; Last Panel Of The Day
Satire, mocking and ridicule are time-honored traditions for public figures.

But the next level is a South Park take on your foibles. And as pundit Megyn Kelly noted on her podcast this week, “When South Park turns on you, there’s no recovering.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ridiculed in the show’s latest episode, “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

“I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark, they are not beloved and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed,” Kelly, 52, said on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” released Friday.

“That’s not happening. When South Park turns on you, there’s no recovering.”

In the episode, the couple – who are not identified as Harry and Meghan, but clearly are — move to the US seeking privacy. One of their ways to achieve that are to appear on television to promote the book “Waaagh,” which boasts a cover remarkably similar to Harry’s memoir, “Spare.”

“We just want to be normal people — all this attention is so hard,” the prince says in the episode after admitting he “hates” journalists. They are called out, and march off in a huff with their “We Want Our Privacy” signs.

