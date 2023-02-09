Megan Lawrence Joins A3 Artists Agency As Unscripted Agent

Megan Lawrence, most recently Head of Unscripted Development for Bungalow Entertainment, has joined A3 Artists Agency as Unscripted Agent in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, License & Branding Division. She will be based in New York.

During her tenure at Bungalow, Lawrence spearheaded development and served as Executive Producer on projects including: the 4-part docuseries, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Discovery+’s hit docusoap, Serving the Hamptons and a new competition series, Stab That Cake for WBD.

Prior to Bungalow, the veteran television programming and development executive worked as Vice President of Programming and Development for Food Network and Cooking Channel, where she developed and oversaw production of original programming such as Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, and Ayesha’s Homemade. As Senior Director of Development for WE tv, she was instrumental in developing a number of WE tv’s most popular brand-defining series including Braxton Family Values, Mary Mary, Kendra on Top, L.A. Hair, Tamar & Vince, SWV: Reunited, and the Marriage Boot Camp franchise. Lawrence also managed The Weinstein Company’s slate of television projects including Project Runway, and The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Megan Lawrence into the A3 family. Megan’s incredibly deep-rooted relationships around the community, as well as her ability to develop and produce such a diverse roster of network hit series will only enhance A3’s rapidly growing Unscripted Division, which is amongst the most competitive in the industry,” said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency.