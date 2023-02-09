Miramax TV & Mediawan Ink Co-Production Deal, Add ‘The Immortals’ Adaptation To ‘Chocolat’ On Joint Slate

Mediawan and Miramax TV have closed a deal to develop and produce together high-end scripted programming, including series and straight-to-platform feature films, for the international marketplace.

As Deadline reported in November, the companies already are developing a series based on Miramax’s film Chocolat, which starred Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche. French screenwriter Chloé Marçais (Fais pas ci, fais pas ça) is adapting in her native language, with Nathalie Perus from Atlantique Productions, a Mediawan company, executive producing in France.

The companies also are developing a serial adaptation of a best-selling sci-fi conspiracy novel by René Barjavel: Le Grand Secret (English title: The Immortals). The classic IP tells a love story while raising the question: what would the consequences be for mankind of achieving immortality?

Miramax’s Global Head of Television Marc Helwig and Vice President of Television Development Mirsada Abdool Raman will lead the creative efforts for Miramax, with Mediawan Pictures’ Head Elisabeth d’Arvieu and Atlantique Productions General Director Nathalie Perus leading for Mediawan. Studio heads Pierre-Antoine Capton and Bill Block will executive produce as well.

“Mediawan has proven to be one of the most innovative and sought-after studios in Europe, with excellent taste in content,” said Helwig. “We are grateful and excited to partner with them to bring more stories to a larger audience, starting with Chocolat and The Immortals.

The deal was negotiated by Vincent Lebegue of Mediawan and David Shraga from Miramax.